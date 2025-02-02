Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 11.16%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.
