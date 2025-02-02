NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,101,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 5,849,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.2 days.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.1%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.