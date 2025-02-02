Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Down 20.2% – Here’s Why

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 5,913,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,629,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a market cap of £3.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

