Short Interest in MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Declines By 12.5%

MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

MediPal Price Performance

Shares of MediPal stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. MediPal has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Get MediPal alerts:

About MediPal

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Medipal Holdings Corporation engages in the prescription pharmaceutical wholesale business in Japan. It procures healthcare products related to diagnostics, testing, treatment, and administration comprises medical equipment and medical materials, and clinical diagnostic reagents for use from the pre-symptomatic stage; handles PMS services on contract for manufacturers; and invests in orphan drugs and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for MediPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.