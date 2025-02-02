Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.07.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$115.50 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$101.76 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$5,426,615.01. Insiders have sold a total of 70,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,669 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.