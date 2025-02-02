FY2025 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Lowered by Analyst

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 43.76%.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

LVS opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 80.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 833,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 191,805 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,007 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

