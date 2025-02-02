Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$129.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.07.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$115.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$101.76 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$5,426,615.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,669. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

