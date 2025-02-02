Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$134.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$134.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.07.

TSE:CP opened at C$115.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$101.76 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total value of C$307,694.64. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total value of C$1,664,359.45. Insiders have sold a total of 70,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,669 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

