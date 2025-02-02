Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$128.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CP. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.07.

TSE CP opened at C$115.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$101.76 and a 1 year high of C$123.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$5,426,615.01. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45. Insiders sold 70,284 shares of company stock worth $7,398,669 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

