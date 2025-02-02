Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post earnings of ($1.30) per share and revenue of $104.73 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($2.37). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $333.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
