Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Intesa Sanpaolo to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Intesa Sanpaolo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

