FOX (FOX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FOX Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FOX opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. FOX has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $49.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FOX
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.