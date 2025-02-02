FOX (FOX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. FOX has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

