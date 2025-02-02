Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.93 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.