Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter.
Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:BERY opened at $67.93 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
