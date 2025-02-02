Safehold (SAFE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $92.41 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Safehold Stock Performance
Shares of SAFE opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.67. Safehold has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 37.83 and a current ratio of 37.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.
Safehold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on SAFE
About Safehold
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Safehold
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.