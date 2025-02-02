Safehold (SAFE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $92.41 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.67. Safehold has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 37.83 and a current ratio of 37.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

