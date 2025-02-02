Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLS. Barclays raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.75.

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$179.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$43.97 and a 12-month high of C$194.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.94, for a total transaction of C$2,104,847.21. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.77, for a total transaction of C$723,030.57. Insiders have sold 94,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,754 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

