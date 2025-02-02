Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $85.73

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,033. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1,274.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 61,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

