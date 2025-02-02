Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 4.3 %
NYSE AVAL opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.98. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
