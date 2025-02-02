Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE AVAL opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.98. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.