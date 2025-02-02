Electronic Arts (EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.6 %

EA stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Argus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $244,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,688. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,835,555. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

