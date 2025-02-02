StoneX Group (SNEX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.7 %

SNEX opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $111.30.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.