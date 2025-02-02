Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

