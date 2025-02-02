Coloplast A/S (CLPBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Coloplast A/S to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Coloplast A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Coloplast A/S to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 1.6 %

CLPBY stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.