Citigroup Cuts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $61.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

TSN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE TSN opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.