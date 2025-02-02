StockNews.com Downgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KT Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE KT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. KT has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 3,915.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in KT by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in KT by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

