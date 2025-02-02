StockNews.com Downgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NYSE KT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. KT has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
