The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.43.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,590,000 after purchasing an additional 399,230 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in The Cigna Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 884,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 860,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $297,956,000 after acquiring an additional 257,711 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

