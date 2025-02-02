StockNews.com Upgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to “Hold”

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,152.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 406,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 374,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 253,660 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 933.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,494 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 833.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

