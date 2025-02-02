United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Baird R W downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $114.19 and last traded at $113.44. Approximately 5,134,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,202,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.90.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 149,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.4% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $446,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

