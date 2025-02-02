Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.18.

NYSE MOH opened at $310.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

