Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLN. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Get Olin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Olin

Olin Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. Olin has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,450. This trade represents a 30.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,661,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after purchasing an additional 531,330 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 70.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 544,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225,930 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 19.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 172,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olin by 504.9% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 167,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 139,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.