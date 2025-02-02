Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.31% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.53.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.92 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
