Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) vs. MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Head-To-Head Survey

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weibo and MicroCloud Hologram”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.76 billion 1.35 $342.60 million $1.46 6.73 MicroCloud Hologram $28.89 million 4.29 -$11.55 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Weibo and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 4 2 0 2.14 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 0.00

Weibo presently has a consensus target price of $10.28, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Weibo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 21.30% 11.03% 5.35% MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Weibo has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.76, suggesting that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weibo beats MicroCloud Hologram on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user’s trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product services for better displaying and promotion of its account and content; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

