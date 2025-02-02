NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Raised to $17.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NPCE. UBS Group initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NPCE stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.02. NeuroPace has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 205.41% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $48,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.62. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCK LTD. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter worth $58,981,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 13.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 80,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in NeuroPace by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

