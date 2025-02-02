Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 52.58% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Lam Research by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.