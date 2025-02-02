UBS Group Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $22.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Get PG&E alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.65 on Thursday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in PG&E by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PG&E by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.