Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average is $164.67. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $208.63.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

