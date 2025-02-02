Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.65.

A number of analysts have commented on IONS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $291,024.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,706.85. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,303.65. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,293 shares of company stock worth $1,914,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

