Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 681,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 636,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Insider Activity

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Corporate insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

