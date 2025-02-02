Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Up 10.6% – What’s Next?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.96 ($0.06). Approximately 5,014,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,720,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.48 ($0.06).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.33. The company has a market cap of £41.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 13.41.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

