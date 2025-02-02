Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Down 21.4% – Time to Sell?

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.98. 2,709,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 416,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Down 12.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$225.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.

