HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $724.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $747.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13,454.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.0 %

HubSpot stock opened at $779.52 on Friday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $811.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $724.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,887.02, a P/E/G ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.