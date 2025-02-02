Chevron Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, showcasing positive performance despite certain challenges. The company reported earnings of $3.2 billion, with adjusted earnings amounting to $3.6 billion. These figures compare favorably to the previous year’s fourth quarter, with earnings seeing an increase from $2.3 billion to $3.2 billion.

Get alerts:

Key highlights from Chevron’s report include the record-breaking return of $27 billion in cash to shareholders throughout 2024. The company also marked a substantial increase in worldwide and U.S. production levels, demonstrating growth of 7% and 19%, respectively, setting new record highs. Chevron’s quarterly dividend was raised by 5% to $1.71 per share, emphasizing the company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Within its operational activities, Chevron achieved significant milestones, including the commencement of several vital projects in different regions. Key projects, such as the Anchor project in the Gulf of America and the Future Growth Project in Kazakhstan, underscore the company’s focus on strategic growth initiatives. Additionally, Chevron highlighted its commitment to cost reduction and capital discipline as part of its strategy to enhance free cash flow growth.

In terms of financial figures, Chevron disclosed a detailed breakdown of its earnings, cash flow, and production metrics across its various segments. Noteworthy financial highlights include a slight decrease in reported earnings primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales and severance charges, partially offset by increased sales volumes.

Moreover, Chevron unveiled plans to target structural cost reductions of $2-3 billion by the end of 2026, emphasizing the company’s efforts to enhance operational efficiencies. The company also closed asset sales in Canada, the Republic of Congo, and Alaska, progressing towards its acquisition of Hess Corporation.

Chevron’s commitment to enhancing its portfolio and exploring emerging energy solutions was evident through its announcements regarding scalable power solutions and venture investments in technology-based solutions.

The company’s leadership, including Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer, expressed satisfaction with the achieved results. Chevron’s continuous focus on portfolio optimization, cost management, and growth initiatives positions it well for sustained success.

Investors and analysts can delve deeper into Chevron’s financial results through the company’s upcoming discussion scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2025, accessible through the Investor Relations section of Chevron’s website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Chevron’s 8K filing here.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles