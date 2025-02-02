T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $232.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $213.32. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 144,200 shares of company stock worth $32,736,303 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

