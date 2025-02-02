Aethlon Medical’s (AEMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
