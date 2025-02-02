Aethlon Medical’s (AEMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

