Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cingulate’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CING. Roth Capital raised shares of Cingulate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cingulate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Cingulate stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.39. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cingulate will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.66% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

