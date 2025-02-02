Q4 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms Lifted by Roth Capital

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $7.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.54. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $25.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2026 earnings at $28.43 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.76.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $689.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $613.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $387.10 and a 1-year high of $710.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.57, for a total transaction of $24,195,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.70, for a total transaction of $511,497.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,360,833.70. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,804 shares of company stock worth $407,745,741. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

