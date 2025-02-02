Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Estimate for AMLX Earnings

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.75). The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.53. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $30,182.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,176,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,223.52. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.