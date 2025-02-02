Q4 EPS Estimate for Brinker International Raised by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 16,722.22% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EAT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $187.08.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

