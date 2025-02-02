UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
UTG Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UTGN opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.17. UTG has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.
UTG Company Profile
