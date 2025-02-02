UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UTG Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UTGN opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.17. UTG has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.