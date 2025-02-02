Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Drops By 31.2%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 321,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

