Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Drops By 31.2%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 321,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Tullow Oil Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
