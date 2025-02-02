Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in January

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,824,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 2,568,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TWODF opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.29.
About Taylor Wimpey
