Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in January

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,824,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 2,568,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TWODF opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

