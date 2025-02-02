Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vinci Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vinci has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vinci to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

